Reality TV Star Opening Addiction And Mental Health Treatment Center In New Jersey

You probably remember him as the guy who loved to party on MTV's "Jersey Shore" which premiered back in 2009.

He was on all six seasons of the hit reality show as well as "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has been very open about his struggles with addiction.

In his recent memoir "Reality Check: Making The Best Of The Situation" he talks about his addiction and the time he spent in prison.

Sorrentino, now married with 3 kids, is looking to help others by opening his own addiction and mental health treatment center in New Jersey.

He posted on Instagram:

Today, I’m on the front lines, ready to save lives. My experience, strength, and hope will help addicts find recovery, one day at a time. I’m proud to announce that the first Archangel Center, powered by Ascend Behavioral Health Network, will open in New Jersey in early 2025. This journey is personal. I am Saint Michael the Archangel, and this comeback? It’s just getting started.

I didn’t get anything I prayed for until I became the kind of person who could receive it. I put in the work, never gave up, and now my story is someone else’s roadmap to survival. Today, I’m on the front lines, ready to save lives. My experience, strength, and hope will help addicts find recovery, one day at a time.

The treatment center is expected to open in New Jersey in 2025.

