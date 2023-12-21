There's a New Jersey home that has people talking.

And it's not just the nearly $7 million price tag.

Get our free mobile app

New Jersey's real estate market is dynamic with a mix of living options that give buyers many options.

It's because of the state's proximity to both New York City and Philadelphia, that it makes this state a very attractive choice for commuters.

One can have the best of both worlds with city life and the calming NJ suburbs.

From historic colonial homes to modern condos, New Jersey has it all.

Cities that were thought "lost" in years past are now thriving

Take Hoboken and Jersey City for example. Both towns are enjoying urban revitalization which is bringing in young professionals to settle down in upscale communities with waterfront views, and public transportation.

As amazing as New Jersey real estate is, it comes with challenges. You know where I'm going.

Property taxes.

Even with sky-high property taxes, folks still seem to flock to The Garden State.

There's just too much to offer.

10 Farmstead Road in Mahwah is an amazing property that sits on four acres of land.

It is easily one of the most impressive brick homes in all of New Jersey.

Built in 2009, this 14,000 square foot mansion features plenty of living space with six bedrooms, eight full and two half bathrooms, a two-story foyer with staircase, formal living and dining rooms, a two-story great room with wet bar, a two-story gourmet kitchen, breakfast room, office, paneled billiards room, and three-car garage and more.

Outside, enjoy patios, a kitchen/BBQ, and a luxurious swimming pool with a spa.

Let's take a peek.

Go Inside the New Jersey's Breathtaking Brick Mansion Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan