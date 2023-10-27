What a fun and exciting month for families and businesses in this Monmouth County town.

It’s the 2023 Halloween Spooktacular, an annual tradition that started many years ago in Freehold Borough and continues today!

It’s been a month of Halloween cheer spreading throughout the community with events for people of all ages, including movie night, monster mash and a jack-o-lantern contest. If you’re looking to get in on the fun, there’s still time!

Take a walk downtown and see the hard work and amazing talent of teachers and students in the community as the windows to businesses throughout the downtown area are decorated with window paintings.

Toni Field is the Chairperson of the Halloween Spooktacular and she says, "It’s so good to see people coming together and giving back to the community that gives so much to them. She adds, "It isn’t just about Halloween, but rather bringing families and the community together and creating memories."

What a fantastic way to end the month, with the last event being the big Halloween parade!

It takes place October 29th at 1pm. People can come out, march in the parade, and enter the costume contest. Don’t forget dogs can dress up!

If you’re looking to just sit back, relax, and enjoy the parade from the sidewalk you can do that too. The high school band will also be there. You can find more information online at www.freeholdspooktacular.com.

All events are free to the public. Enjoy!!

