Ah yes, Christmas time in New Jersey. It's truly a special time of year.

One tradition that grows in popularity every season is decorating your house for the holidays. Maybe you or someone you know goes all out and puts Clark W. Griswold to shame. It got me thinking. Could it be illegal in New Jersey to have too many Christmas decorations?

I'm not looking to go all bah-humbug on you. I really respect and appreciate the time, effort, and money that goes into decking out the home for the holidays.

I think we all have those one or two houses in the neighborhood that dazzle every season. It's a must-see.

We're talking lights, inflatables, even lazers. Some displays are absolutely awesome.

They are also very bright. For some, they could even be distracting.

What if you are the neighbor of an over-the-top Christmas display and you don't like it? Is there anything one can do?

Is it illegal in New Jersey to have too many Christmas decorations?

Short answer. No.

As of January 2022, there is no specific law in New Jersey or most places in the United States that makes it illegal to have too many Christmas decorations on your property.

However, local ordinances and regulations related to decorations and displays, including their size, location, and safety, may apply. Make sure you check on that.

Another situation that could get you in trouble is the dreaded homeowners association.

Ugh. If you have an HOA like I do, you know how aggravating it can be to do just about anything.

The HOAs can say it's about safety, but it's really about uniformity and aesthetics.

For example, in my community, you can hang lights, but not too many lights. If you get too bright, a nice $50 fine could be waiting for you.

Thinking about inflatables? Forget about it. Don't even try.

All HOAs are different. Mine just happens to be very strict.

Bottom line, I'd never report a neighbor who really gets into Christmas decorations. However, I think it's always a good idea to be considerate of your neighbors and make sure that you're not making their holiday season a bummer.

Have you ever had a situation where you were told you had too many Christmas decorations? Or, have you had a neighbor who just made Christmas too shiny and bright? Let me know. Matt.Ryan@Townsquaremedia.com.

