HGTV Names This Town The Most Charming In New Jersey

When you think of the most charming New Jersey town what's the first one that comes to mind?

There are so many amazing towns across the state with beautiful downtown areas rich with history, lots of delicious restaurants, boutiques showcasing unique clothing and handmade items, cozy coffee shops, and antique stores offering hidden treasures from the past.

Get our free mobile app

It's hard to pick just one!

HGTV compiled a list of the 50 Most Charming Small Towns in America, and one town in New Jersey has made the cut, making it a must-visit destination this fall!

Read More: 6 New Jersey Cities Make The Top 15 Of Safest And Richest Cities In The Country

Before we get to New Jersey, let's hear the most charming small towns in nearby states.

Each of these towns offers its own unique character and charm, with delightful sights and experiences that make them perfect stops to explore outside of New Jersey.

Latrobe, PA

Skaneateles, NY

New Castle, DE

So what's the small town considered to be the most charming in New Jersey?

HGTV Names Lambertville The Winner

Lambertville, New Jersey -

"The Antique Capital of New Jersey." Lambertville is home to a variety of talented artists and crafters whose shops and galleries sit alongside the scenic Delaware River. The town of 4,000 residents, founded in 1705, also boasts federal townhouses and Victorian homes, a restored 19th-century train depot, Zagat-rated restaurants, and award-winning hotels and B&Bs. Shoppers can find treasures at The People's Store Antiques and Design Center and Design Center and other shops on Bridge, Main, and Union Streets.

It makes for the perfect day trip!

20 of the best small towns in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy