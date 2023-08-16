Here’s Where Foodies Say You Can Try New Jersey’s Most Delicious Pancakes

You know what they always say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and if you are a pancake fan, one of the most well-known foodie websites around has named the best place in New Jersey to get them.

New Jersey is well-known for having great food in every corner of the state, and it's not just pizza and Italian food we're talking about. New Jersey has some really awesome places to get a great breakfast.

The major foodie website Lovefood specifically focused on pancakes recently, and they chose the best place to get them in every state in America. So, which great place has the best pancakes in New Jersey, according to them?

The good news for all New Jersey pancake lovers is that there are multiple locations of this great pancake producer, so it should be easy for each and every one of us to get them.

These experts say the best pancakes in New Jersey are at a place called Brownstone Pancake Factory, and they have locations in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, Bergenfield, Freehold, and Brick.

So, what's so special about these pancakes? Well, any place that has brownie sundae pancakes and was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives has to be special, and it is.

Brownstone is not just a pancake house, it's a dream come true, and it's been around for about 45 years, so the folks at Brownstone are obviously doing something right.

Visit any of their locations for a great New Jersey breakfast, specifically an awesome pancake breakfast. Enjoy!

