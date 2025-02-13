Consider the amount of cuisine Guy Fieri sampled during his time on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

It's a miracle that the man can fit through the door. I guess it's all about portion control.

I enjoy DDD because Guy puts all kinds of food in the spotlight.

Good eats are good eats, and Fieri doesn't discriminate.

If he's hangin' in the South, you better believe Guy will be chowing down on mouthwatering barbeque and Southern cuisine.

There's plenty of Texas to explore, and over the years, Fieri has discovered some of the best Mexican food this side of the border.

I imagine Fieri has made so many stops in our state because he can sample a wide array without traveling very far.

Of course, when in Jersey, there's no shortage of authentic Italian food that Guy has showcased over the years.

Let's narrow it down to pizza.

You know what they say: every strip mall in Jersey has a nail salon and pizza parlor.

It's easy to get a decent slice just about anywhere in Jersey, but which pizza joints impressed Guy the most?

Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield, Atlantic County, was so spectacular that Guy visited them in 2015 and again in 2022 as part of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

Both times, Fieri was all about the Grandma pie, which consisted of fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, chopped garlic, and anchovies.

It was enough for Guy to declare that Carluccio's was a:

real deal authentic pizza joint

Guy Fieri thinks Carluccio's is one of the finest pizzerias in the nation.

But Carluccio's isn't alone.

Another South Jersey pizzeria that Guy went crazy over is in Ocean City.

Located right on the beach, Piccini is known for their over-the-top pizza creations.

When they were featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy sampled a pizza that many Jersey OGs would consider illegal.

Bacon cheeseburger pizza.

Yup, those are pickles. On pizza. There's ketchup, too.

As they say, don't knock it until you've tried it, right?

Fieri certainly was a fan.

If you're considering visiting Piccini, remember that they're remodeling as of this writing.

Finally, we head north for another Jersey pizzeria that Guy Fieri considers the best—but he's not the only one.

You're likely familiar with Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports and the social media pizza reviews.

He visited Santillo's of Elizabeth and gave Al Santillo's pie a very solid 8.3.

Santillo's is all about old-school, traditional pizza pie.

Thin crust with a crisp and just the right amount of sauce, cheese, and toppings.

Santillo's is worth the visit for owner Al's personality alone. He and Guy made for some fantastic TV.