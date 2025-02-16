Guy Fieri Thinks These Outstanding New Jersey Diners are the Best in America

I'm shocked that Guy Fieri hasn't already purchased a New Jersey home.

He's undoubtedly here a lot. Maybe it's the taxes?

Guy Fieri's love for Jersey is mutual. We just can't get enough of him and DDD, also known as Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

Fieri has featured all kinds of New Jersey restaurants, but he has an affinity for Jersey diners. It's in the name, after all.

It's no surprise that we have the best diners on the planet. We're kind of known for that.

However, Guy put these Jersey diners on a pedestal as some of America's best.

Vincentown Diner - Vincentown

Most everything on the Vincentown Diner menu is over-the-top in a good way.

One item that caught Fieri's attention during his visit was their "mile-high meatloaf." As you can see above, it's not for the faint of heart.

The tower of meatloaf and mashed potatoes seems never-ending. It's topped with gravy and fried onions.

The Ritz Diner - Livingston

Folks have come from far and wide for The Ritz Diner's famous menu since 1984.

His sweet tooth was acting up during Fieri's 2007 visit to the Ritz.

First, it was the babka that piqued Guy's interest.

Fieri finished his stay with a slice of that monstrous apple pie you see above.

Johnny Prince's Bayway Diner - Linden

Yeshiandbarbs/YouTube Yeshiandbarbs/YouTube loading...

Owner Michael Giunta rebuilt an old garage to create this very unique diner.

It's a packed space, but isn't everything in Jersey? While Bayway is primarily a take-out spot, you can still find a stool (if you're lucky.)

That burger above is the legendary "Bayway Monster Burger." It consists of a pound of beef, two slices of pork roll, bacon, lettuce, and tomato.

Get a tour of this Jersey gem here.

Jefferson Diner - Lake Hopatcong

Moussaka is a Greek specialty made with thick layers of eggplant and beef in tomato sauce, topped with béchamel sauce.

Donna’s famous moussaka features pan-fried eggplant, zucchini, sliced potatoes, and chopped meat.

Locals know the Jefferson Diner as one of the very best in the area and was part of Guy Fieri's "New Jersey Diner Tour" in 2008.

Brownstone Diner and Pancake Factory - Jersey City

Those are red velvet rainbow cookie pancakes.

Before Brownstone took over the state with their wild takes on breakfast, they operated a sole location in Jersey City.

In 2008, Guy dove into a bunch of Brownstone's pancake creations with a smile.

Hightstown Diner - Hightstown

Does it get any more "Jersey diner" than this?

When you match the retro decor and fantastic diner food together, you get the perfect experience.

This diner also has Greek roots, and Guy Fieri was really into the enormous corned beef hash and a Greek omelet made with six eggs.

Skylark Diner & Lounge - Edison

The Skylark Edison/Facebook The Skylark Edison/Facebook loading...

The Skylark on Route 1 in Edison is way more than your typical old-school diner.

First, they have a liquor license to serve cocktails to complement your meal. Parties and events are happening all the time.

When Guy visited Skylark, he devoured a pancetta, egg, and cheese sandwich for breakfast and a bacon and onion jam turkey burger.

Tick Tock Diner - Clifton

Many in New Jersey hailed The Tick Tock Diner as the best in the state.

Guy knew he had to try the Tick Tock's world-famous Disco Fries with extra gooey cheese and hot gravy.

You can't eat shrimp at every diner you go to. A lot can go wrong. Fieri raved about the cajun shrimp with rice at Tick Tock.

Mustache Bill's Diner - Barnegat Light

Mustache Bill's Diner/Facebook Mustache Bill's Diner/Facebook loading...

Mustache Bill's Diner has become a must-visit at the Shore.

MB was doing wild things with pancakes before it was cool. Wait, wasn't it always cool?

Anyway, Fieri was impressed with the "Cyclops" creation.

That's two pancakes with eggs cooked in the middle and chipped beef over home fries. Could you handle it?