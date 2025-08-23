Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Always have a floatation device with you and swim near a lifeguard if possible. If caught in a rip current, relax and float and do not swim against the current. If able, swim parallel to the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 3 - 5 feet Winds From the Southwest

6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)

5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 75° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 6:14am - 7:44pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 8:35a Low

Sat 2:43p High

Sat 8:48p Low

Sun 3:19a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:09a Low

Sat 2:07p High

Sat 8:22p Low

Sun 2:43a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:23a Low

Sat 2:19p High

Sat 8:36p Low

Sun 2:55a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:05a Low

Sat 2:11p High

Sat 8:18p Low

Sun 2:47a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:43a High

Sat 12:15p Low

Sat 6:48p High

Sun 12:28a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 8:26a Low

Sat 2:38p High

Sat 8:42p Low

Sun 3:20a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 6:17a High

Sat 11:22a Low

Sat 6:22p High

Sat 11:35p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 9:18a Low

Sat 3:08p High

Sat 9:35p Low

Sun 3:51a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:19a Low

Sat 2:14p High

Sat 8:33p Low

Sun 2:54a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 8:45a Low

Sat 2:35p High

Sat 9:04p Low

Sun 3:17a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:25a Low

Sat 2:22p High

Sat 8:44p Low

Sun 3:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 9:25a Low

Sat 3:15p High

Sat 9:42p Low

Sun 3:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 11 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 11 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 11 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 3 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

