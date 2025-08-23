NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Aug. 23

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Aug. 23

Asbury Park 8/22/25 (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Always have a floatation device with you and swim near a lifeguard if possible. If caught in a rip current, relax and float and do not swim against the current. If able, swim parallel to the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves3 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature75° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset6:14am - 7:44pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 8:35a		Low
Sat 2:43p		High
Sat 8:48p		Low
Sun 3:19a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:09a		Low
Sat 2:07p		High
Sat 8:22p		Low
Sun 2:43a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:23a		Low
Sat 2:19p		High
Sat 8:36p		Low
Sun 2:55a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:05a		Low
Sat 2:11p		High
Sat 8:18p		Low
Sun 2:47a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 6:43a		High
Sat 12:15p		Low
Sat 6:48p		High
Sun 12:28a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 8:26a		Low
Sat 2:38p		High
Sat 8:42p		Low
Sun 3:20a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 6:17a		High
Sat 11:22a		Low
Sat 6:22p		High
Sat 11:35p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 9:18a		Low
Sat 3:08p		High
Sat 9:35p		Low
Sun 3:51a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:19a		Low
Sat 2:14p		High
Sat 8:33p		Low
Sun 2:54a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 8:45a		Low
Sat 2:35p		High
Sat 9:04p		Low
Sun 3:17a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:25a		Low
Sat 2:22p		High
Sat 8:44p		Low
Sun 3:00a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 9:25a		Low
Sat 3:15p		High
Sat 9:42p		Low
Sun 3:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 11 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 11 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 11 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 3 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

