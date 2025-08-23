NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Aug. 23
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Always have a floatation device with you and swim near a lifeguard if possible. If caught in a rip current, relax and float and do not swim against the current. If able, swim parallel to the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|3 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:14am - 7:44pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 8:35a
|Low
Sat 2:43p
|High
Sat 8:48p
|Low
Sun 3:19a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:09a
|Low
Sat 2:07p
|High
Sat 8:22p
|Low
Sun 2:43a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:23a
|Low
Sat 2:19p
|High
Sat 8:36p
|Low
Sun 2:55a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:05a
|Low
Sat 2:11p
|High
Sat 8:18p
|Low
Sun 2:47a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:43a
|High
Sat 12:15p
|Low
Sat 6:48p
|High
Sun 12:28a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 8:26a
|Low
Sat 2:38p
|High
Sat 8:42p
|Low
Sun 3:20a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 6:17a
|High
Sat 11:22a
|Low
Sat 6:22p
|High
Sat 11:35p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 9:18a
|Low
Sat 3:08p
|High
Sat 9:35p
|Low
Sun 3:51a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:19a
|Low
Sat 2:14p
|High
Sat 8:33p
|Low
Sun 2:54a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 8:45a
|Low
Sat 2:35p
|High
Sat 9:04p
|Low
Sun 3:17a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:25a
|Low
Sat 2:22p
|High
Sat 8:44p
|Low
Sun 3:00a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 9:25a
|Low
Sat 3:15p
|High
Sat 9:42p
|Low
Sun 3:56a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 11 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 11 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 11 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 3 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
