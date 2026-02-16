Trying to keep your costs under control? If you're heading to the supermarket, that often feels close to impossible. Just running in to pick up a few items can put a serious dent in your wallet.

That's why I was excited to hear about this new shopping trend designed to help cut grocery bills.

It's called "backwards shopping." Have you heard of it? I saw it on social media, and it's supposed to help grocery shoppers spend less money!

Get Creative With What’s In Your Pantry Before Shopping

Get our free mobile app

So when you walk into a supermarket, do you go first to the produce section? Do you walk around the sides and then make your way into the middle? Or do you go right for the snacks?

Instead of just walking around the store aimlessly, we're supposed to work with what we already have at home.

Now, you're probably thinking, "I don't have anything at home. That's why I'm going to the supermarket!"

Use What You Have To Make Your Grocery List Smarter

But even if it's just one can of tomato paste in your cabinet, we're supposed to build a recipe around that one item and only shop for items for that one meal.

With "backwards shopping," you simply ask AI to come up with a recipe with minimal additional ingredients for that one item already in your cabinet.

It's that simple!

Not sure I'm going to like all the recipes, but I'm excited to see what it will come up with for dinner tonight!

Read More: Another Sprouts Farmers Market Opening In New Jersey: Find Out Where

NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money What's better than a free item at your favorite New Jersey fast or quick food spot? With so many loyalty programs, it can be tough to keep up, so we did the work for you. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt