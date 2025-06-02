Some believe that malls are fading away, and for some, this is indeed true. There is, however, one New Jersey mall that is thriving. In fact, more people are shopping now than decades ago. So, what's the secret?

Why is Freehold Raceway Mall Still So Popular?

While other malls in Jersey and beyond are giving up as shopping habits change, Freehold Raceway Mall remains committed to the community and its customers. They let the area know that the mall is still a great place to browse and enjoy a meal. Because of this, the biggest retailers and attractions are literally begging to get a spot to open up shop at Freehold Raceway Mall.

Earlier this month, the long-awaited Dave & Buster's opened its doors to hundreds of excited fans.

This is just the beginning.

Freehold Raceway Mall has announced that five significant additions are planned for this summer.

Which New Stores and Restaurants are Coming to Freehold Raceway Mall?

The mall is known for its top-notch dining options. They are way more than your food court fare. Not that there's anything wrong with a slice or nuggets from Chick-fil-A.

Joining the ranks of P.F. Chang's, The Cheesecake Factory, Brio Italian Grille, Marmara Mediterranean Grille, and more is an exciting, fresh sushi option.

Kura Sushi offers fresh sashimi, specialty rolls, and small plates, blending traditional Japanese flavors with modern presentation. You saw that sign correctly. This is a revolving sushi bar. Whether you want to enjoy the atmosphere and sit inside, or swing by for takeout, Kura Sushi has you covered.

Hope you're hungry. Another dining option is set to arrive at Freehold Raceway Mall this summer.

Mango Thai will bring the taste of Thailand to Freehold. Experience a quick, delicious, and unforgettable Thai meal. Mango Thai offers a fast and efficient dining experience that doesn't compromise on quality or flavor. Crisp vegetables, fresh herbs, and seasoned meats come together in harmony.

J.Crew Factory is on its way to Freehold Raceway Mall with colorful, classic styles at prices that can’t be beat. Whatever the occasion, they've got styles for the whole family that’ll have your crew looking good.

Dry Goods currently has 84 stores in 24 states. This summer, their newest location is coming to Freehold Raceway Mall. At Dry Goods, customers can find a great selection of apparel, accessories, shoes, and gifts.

Warby Parker is renowned for its stylish, high-quality glasses, sunglasses, contacts, and eye exams, all offered at affordable prices. They are also well-known for their philanthropy through the Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program, which has distributed millions of glasses to those in need.

Victoria’s Secret is transforming. The store is currently operating from a temporary location on the lower level in the Primark Wing while it undergoes renovations. Look for their grand reopening this summer.

Francesca’s is also temporarily closed as it prepares to relocate to a new space on the upper level near Center Court, reopening later this summer.

Royal Ganesha has recently relocated to a new location within the Food Court. Wisper Salon is now located on the lower level in the Primark Wing, and Professional Hair Designers has relocated to the upper level, near the Center Court entrance.

Keep up to date on all things Freehold Raceway Mall by following them on Facebook and Instagram.