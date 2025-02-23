The hits keep coming.

Retailers have been hurting for quite some time, and it seems 2025 will be no different.

Get our free mobile app

Several major retailers have announced plans to close numerous locations due to changing shopping habits.

Macy's has confirmed the shuttering of more stores by March 23, 2025.

Neiman Marcus at King of Prussia Mall is safe, but other big cities, like Dallas, are losing this luxury brand by the end of March.

Feeling crafty? You may have to find an alternative if you visit Jo-Ann Stores. They've filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in less than a year. The company plans to close 500 of its remaining 800 locations.

kids making hearts from paper, prepare for valentine day Nadezhda1906 loading...

The Sun reports that experts predict that up to 45,000 brick-and-mortar stores in the U.S. could close over the next five years.

Keep scrolling to see all the retailers that are closing in 2025.

Consumer habits are expected to float more and more to the digital side.

That doesn't mean that retailers are giving up. Many, including some of the brands we mentioned, are reimagining stores and launching smaller, more efficient locations.

Forever 21 Considering Second Bankruptcy Filing AS Search For Buyer Continues Getty Images loading...

Today, it was reported that Forever 21 has already begun liquidation sales at many locations as the retailer's financial woes continue.

Back in the day, Forever 21 was a staple at every mall in PA. At its peak, there were 800 locations nationwide.

ALSO READ: These 10 Pennsylvania Banks Are Closing Soon

In 2019, Forever 21 declared bankruptcy and shrunk its number of stores to 500.

That number is about to get even smaller.

Your Erie says that the following Pennsylvania Forever 21 stores are or will be closing.

King of Prussia Mall – 160 N. Gulph Road, Space #1358, King of Prussia, PA

Lehigh Valley Mall – 250 Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall, PA 18052

Philadelphia Fashion Outlets, 907-937A Market Street #2175, Philadelphia, PA

Oxford Valley Mall, 2300 E Lincoln Hwy Ste 270, Langhorne, PA

Montgomery Mall, PA, 189 Montgomery Mall, North Wales, PA

Park City Center, 828 Park City Center #A-828, Lancaster, PA

Grove City Premium Outlets, 1911 Leesburg Grove City Rd, Grove City, PA

Philadelphia Premium Outlets, 18 W. Lightcap Rd, Space #101, Pottstown, PA

South Hills Village, 301 South Hills Village, Bethel Park, PA

The Mall at Robinson, 100 Robinson Centre Dr., Space #2800, Pittsburgh, PA