Does sitting on the couch, binging a good Netflix show and having a cup of coffee while scrolling online sound better than folding laundry, organizing the closet and cleaning the house?

This cold weather in New Jersey can definitely slow you down, making you want to curl up on the couch instead of doing things around the house.

Although a tidy home can make you feel more productive, finding motivation to actually clean your house can be extremely difficult.

I have to say, warmer weather doesn't make it any easier, I would much rather be at the Jersey Shore on a summer day. But, since the cold weather has us hanging out at home more, NOW is the perfect time to declutter your home and get organized.

A large percentage of people are NOT happy with the current organizational structure of their home, according to a new study on Joybird.com.

Guess how many hours per week we spend cleaning and organizing? 34.7 percent of Americans spend 1 to 2 hours cleaning each week, according the report.

15 percent spend less than 1 hour

24.9 percent spend 2 to 3 hours

12.7 percent spend 3 to 4 hours

5.1 percent spend 4 to 5 hours

7.6 percent spend more than 5 hours

Where can you find the most clutter in your home? The bedroom. Clothes account for 26.1 percent of clutter in your home. Followed by paperwork.

So what will get people up and cleaning? COMPANY! Yes, having people over will motivate people to tidy up.