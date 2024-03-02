This Is New Jersey’s Favorite Garden State Parkway Exit According To You

We recently asked New Jersey residents which Garden State Parkway exit is their favorite and why, and here are the results.

Often, all you need to hear are three words and you will immediately start to get stressed out.

These three words can often mean traffic, difficult traveling, and death-defyingly bad driving. but hearing the words Garden State Parkway doesn't always have to be a bad thing.

There have been many times in our lives when that very road has taken us to the places that have molded lifelong happy memories for every one of us.

That belief was reinforced when we recently asked New Jersey residents which Garden State Parkway exit is their favorite and why.

Instantly, wonderful memories of childhood summer destinations were shared, and we saw that the good old Garden State Parkway can truly be the road to dreams. At least sometimes.

So, here are the top 3 Garden State Parkway exits according to you, and some of the reasons given for the choices.

#3 EXIT 63. If you are heading to Long Beach Island to create some amazing memories with family or friends, the exit that drops you onto Route 72, the only way into LBI, would certainly be a favorite.

#2 EXIT 98. Whether you're heading to stunning Point Pleasant, adorable Manasquan, or the legendary town of Belmar, you are in for some amazing summer fun if your favorite exit is 98.

#1 EXIT 0. If you're taking the Garden State Parkway all the way south to exit 0, then you are on your way to Cape May, and you are using New Jersey's favorite Garden State Parkway exit to get there.

Thank you so much for telling us what you think, and here's to hoping you get to use your favorite Garden State Parkway exits a lot this summer.

Here's what some of you said about your favorite Garden State Parkway exit.

