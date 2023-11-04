This Amazing And Famous New Jersey Diner Is Getting Major National Attention

No one has to tell you how much we love our diners in New Jersey, and some of our very best diners are getting some national critical acclaim.

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash loading...

There are so many great diners all over the Garden State, and in a lot of cases, the decision on which diner you think is the best simply comes down to the one that is near your home.

We have so many great diners in our midst, we have that luxury. It's a nice situation to have here in the Garden State.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I have really come to love a great diner in Toms River named Four Seasons. The people there are consistently very nice, and the food is always really awesome. If you haven't been there, you should definitely check them out on Fischer Blvd.

Another legendary diner is getting national attention for being the most iconic in the whole state, as chosen by Reader's Digest, so that's a really nice honor.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It's a diner that is no stranger to accolades. It's Tops Diner in East Newark, and they have often been called the best in the Garden State over the years.

If you love the diner experience, you absolutely have to try the legendary Tops Diner. They are located at 500 Passaic Ave. in East Newark.

We really feel like you can never call your New Jersey diner journey complete until you have visited these two outstanding diners. They are both amazing, and you'll be glad you made it to both of them.

The 20 Dynamite New Jersey Diners That Are Too Tasty Not to Try Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

The Very Best Mouthwatering Diners in Monmouth County