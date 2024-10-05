Let me start by saying that I have the utmost respect for our police officers in New Jersey.

Sure, it's a pain that we must always be worried that we will be "caught" in a moving violation, but most officers are just doing their jobs.

It's the towns that decide how hard it's going to make their officers enforce.

I'm all for pulling over that person going 95 on the Parkway, weaving in and out of traffic, which is dangerous for everyone.

What drives me nuts is seeing the flashing lights after making a simple driving infraction.

I'm talking about going a bit over the speed limit.

Some of you may say, "Just follow the rules of the road, and you'll have nothing to complain about."

You're not wrong.

However, one New Jersey town has ticket writing down to a science; they don't even write most of their summonses in their own town.

In Ocean County, Island Heights is a tiny town of about 1,700 people on the Toms River.

One of the many advantages of living in Island Heights is that this small town has its own police and fire departments, post office, and even an elementary school.

The property taxes reflect these luxuries.

My favorite part of Island Heights is it's like vacationing at home. You make a quick right off Route 37 and are in a whole new world. I have family in Island Heights and spent most of my life growing up there.

Unfortunately, Island Heights is also home to ticket-writing machines from the Island Heights Police Department.

It's time to expose what they do.

It happens on the jug handle to get onto Vaughn Avenue from Route 37. This is technically in Toms River, but I've only ever seen Island Heights cop.

The left turn puts you on Vaughn Avenue, which goes into Toms River, and the right turn puts you on West End Avenue, which goes into Island Heights.

Pay attention to those yield signs; they come into play later.

Do you see that Shell gas station across the street?

Police cars will sit right in this spot, almost always hidden after dark, with a perfect view of those yielding from the jug handle. Cops also see driver's front license plates.

Traffic in this area is heavy, so drivers usually wait to turn left, giving Island Heights Police plenty of time to run plate after plate.

The other way people get nailed is by not stopping when turning.

After you make a left at the jug handle, drivers cross over Route 37 and get onto Vaughn Avenue.

This is just after you crossover from Route 37 on Vaughn. I can't tell you how many cars I see pulled over on the right in front of this bank and apartment complex. It's ridiculous.

Again, this is Toms River. Neighboring Island Heights is issuing these summonses.

Where are other speed or traffic traps out of hand in New Jersey? Let me know at Matt.Ryan@Townsquaremedia.com.