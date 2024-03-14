Can you believe we're just weeks away from Easter.

It will be here soon.

If you're looking for something fun to do with the entire family, the kids will love this and you will too!

Take an Easter train ride.

All aboard!!

The trains are decorated for the holiday and the Easter Bunny is super excited to celebrate with you and your family.

This sounds like such a fun time!

There are lots of great train rides throughout the state so you won't have to travel too far to find one.

Easter Themed Train Rides In New Jersey

1.) DiDonato's Rolling Railway Easter Express in Hammonton.

"HOP ABOARD DIDONATO’S Easter EGGspress through our Spring Village, meet the Easter Bunny, go on a an egg hunt, and giggle through the Spring Hedge maze."

2.) Black River & Western Railroad Easter Bunny Express in Flemington.

The round-trip ride goes from Flemington to Ringoes. "Get out of the house, hop aboard the train and enjoy our annual Easter Bunny Express event…including a train ride and egg hunt!"

3.) Whippany Railway Museum Easter Bunny Express in Whippany.

Enjoy a 45 minute round-trip ride along the Whippanong Trail. "You’ll enjoy the comfort of heated passenger coaches as the Train Crew hand out holiday treats for the kids."

4.) The Delaware River Railroad Excursions, The Easter Bunny Train in Phillipsburg.

"A beautiful ride along the Delaware River with Mr. Bunny to Carpentersville for an Easter Egg Hunt and pictures"

5.) Cape May Seashore Lines in Richland. It's the 28th Season.

"All children will receive a special gift from the Easter Bunny, and live musicians are onboard for the enjoyment of all!"

6.) New Jersey Museum of Transportation in Wall, Pine Creek Railroad Easter Bunny Express.

Opening March 23rd! Celebrate with the Easter Bunny.

Have fun!

You can also enjoy these sweet treats this Easter.

