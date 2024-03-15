The Truth About Driving Barefoot In New Jersey Revealed

The Truth About Driving Barefoot In New Jersey Revealed

Now that the weather is getting warmer, it's almost time to put away the winter boots and get ready for sandals and flip flops.

Maybe not just yet, but we're definitely getting closer.

The other day the temperature got up to nearly 80 degrees in New Jersey.

As I was hanging out, enjoying the nice weather barefoot in my backyard, I had to quickly run out and pick up a prescription from the drive-through at my local CVS.

It was going to just take a second and I debated going with no shoes on!

I decided to throw on a pair of sneakers, but it got me thinking.

Are you allowed to drive in New Jersey with no shoes on?

I've definitely thought about this before, especially at the beach.

I did a little research and here's what I found.

Are you legally allowed to drive barefoot in New Jersey?

There are no laws against driving barefoot in New Jersey.

I'm not saying it's a good idea, but apparently it's not illegal.

Turns out, NO states have laws when it comes to driving barefoot, according to Yahoo Finance.

Although it's not illegal, wearing shoes is recommended. Shoes provide a better grip when pressing on the pedals.

Also, it's dangerous taking off your shoes while driving because they can get stuck under the pedals.

There are some shoes that can be dangerous to wear while driving, like high heels and flip-flops so maybe keep a pair of sneakers in the car.

Bottom line...be safe while driving with your shoes on or shoes off.

