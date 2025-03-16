While sit-down chain restaurants have struggled to survive, tried-and-true "fast food" eateries have been doing well.

It turns out that younger generations prefer fast-casual food from places like Chipotle over sitting down at a TGI Fridays.

They have also been gravitating more towards locally owned establishments.

So how is fast food surviving?

If you are jonesing for a McDonalds Big Mac, you can only get it under the golden arches.

Most major fast-food players have specialty items that keep their customers returning for more.

It's something chain, local restaurants, and fast casual can't duplicate.

Fast food items like hot dogs, hamburgers, fries and pizza wildpixel loading...

In the headline, I described this fast-food giant as "number one." However, I realize that designation can be subjective.

For example, if number one were to describe the fast food chain with the most locations, McDonalds would obviously be on top.

This time, we're talking about popularity. According to Food Chain Magazine, an unusual suspect reigns supreme.

In the latest survey, Del Taco has surpassed Chick-fil-A as America's number one fast food restaurant.

I think Del Taco gets high marks for its wide variety and decent prices. Sure, you can get killer tacos, but you can also dine on burgers and fries at the same place for a great price. This must be very convenient for young families with picky eaters.

Except for North Carolina, Virginia, and Florida, Del Taco has avoided setting up shop in the East, especially the Northeast.

It's another hugely popular chain like In-N-Out that everyone talks about but is missing from New Jersey.