Barstool Sports founder and social media pizza review king Dave Portnoy is back in New Jersey for "one bite." Everybody knows the rules.

In one pizza review, Dave got a bad feeling before the first taste, and he was correct.

New Jersey pizzerias have gotten rave reviews from Portnoy in the past.

One of the highest scores ever, a 9.4, went to Jersey's own DeLucia's in Raritan.

This old-school Jersey pizzeria has existed since 1917, and its interior oozes authenticity.

Dave said that DeLucia is in conversation about the best pizza he's ever had, which is saying something.



Another fantastic score was given to a popular Jersey Shore pizzeria.

Have you ever been to Rosie's in Pt. Pleasant Beach? If you have, you know it's worth the wait. Customers have been known to be in line for nearly two hours for a pie.

Dave gave Rosie's a solid 8.5. He said the pizza could have ranked higher if it had been firmer. Pizza review fans know Portnoy isn't a fan of "the flop."

Dave visited JoJo's Pizza this week in Little Falls, NJ.

When the review started, Portnoy mentioned that he didn't like something about JoJo's exterior.

David Portnoy - El Presidente/Facebook David Portnoy - El Presidente/Facebook loading...

Generic signs.

Dave said that in his experience, when pizzerias have generic signs, they usually have generic pizza.

He said, "It's not awful," and gave it a 6.8.

The video's comment section on Facebook thought Portnoy was being nice and maybe even getting a little soft with this review.