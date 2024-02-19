Driving in New Jersey has its fair share of challenges.

With so many people on the roads, getting to where you need to go can be extremely difficult.

Traffic can turn any drive into a nightmare.

With all the congestion in New Jersey and distractions behind the wheel, driving around the state can also be very dangerous.

Based on data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an insurance website was able to provide insight on the importance of staying safe while driving in New Jersey.

Assurance took a look at the most dangerous days to drive in each state.

They were even able to break it down by hour and the time it's most dangerous to be on the roads.

The results are pretty interesting.

Here's what they found:

Which days of the week have the most fatal car accidents?

Let's start with the weekends.

Driving on a Saturday is more dangerous than driving on Friday or Sunday in New Jersey.

Just so happens, Saturday is the deadliest day for 42 states.

As for weekdays, the most dangerous day to drive in New Jersey is Thursday.

So what's the most dangerous time to drive?

My first thought was it has to be during rush hour, there always seems to be an accident that slows down the morning or afternoon commute.

However, the most dangerous time to drive in New Jersey is between 8 pm and 9 pm.

Now that you know the most dangerous day and time, be safe out there while traveling around New Jersey.

