Costco is a fan favorite for many shoppers in New Jersey. Whether it's the rotisserie chicken or all the paper towels, toilet paper, and trash bags you can purchase, New Jersey residents love this store.

Get our free mobile app

Although experts say buying in bulk can save you money in the long run, a Costco trip isn't cheap. You can easily spend hundreds of dollars stocking up on food and household essentials.

Tack on the membership fee and it's not uncommon for some people to use a friend or family member's Costco membership card to try and save money.

Some Costco stores have been testing out a new system, which requires members to scan their membership card at the entrance to the store and not just quickly flash the card to an employee. Now more Costco stores will be doing the same.

New Costco Policy

This new system must be working because according to an online statement, "Membership scanning devices will be used at the entrance door of your local warehouse. Once deployed, prior to entering, all members must scan their physical or digital membership card by placing the barcode or QR Code against the scanner."

Read More: Big Change Coming To Target Stores Including In New Jersey

No more mooching off others to get in. It's time to pay up. So how much will a Costco membership cost you?

The wholesale store recently raised their prices for the first time in nearly 7 years.

Starting on September 1st, it'll now cost you $65 for a membership, up $5 from before.

So the next time you try to use someone else's card at Costco don't be surprised if you get busted!

I have a membership to Sam's Club and they haven't made any changes there, but maybe they'll eventually do what Costco is doing.

Never Buy These 10 Items At New Jersey Dollar Stores Reader's Digest compiled a list of items you should avoid purchasing at the dollar store. These are the top 10. Gallery Credit: Ben & Patty Show