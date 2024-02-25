There's so much to do at the Camden Waterfront.

Spend the day with the kids at Adventure Aquarium.

While you're there check out the super cool shark bridge and tunnel and visit Stingray Beach Club where you can touch a stingray!

There's also still time to tour the Battleship New Jersey, the most decorated battleship in U.S. history, before its departure.

For the first time in decades, the battleship will leave Camden and move to the Philadelphia Navy Yard for dry docking.

The battleship will leave in March and return to Camden after a few months of maintenance.

You can also enjoy a concert at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion or take a stroll along the Delaware River and check out the beautiful view of Philadelphia and the Ben Franklin Bridge.

I've been to the Camden Waterfront many times to see a show, go to the aquarium and take a tour of the battleship and now there's something new that could be coming to the area within the next couple of months.

A concession stand with food and drinks, including alcohol, according to the Courier Post.

The Courier Post states:

The stand is expected to offer "a wide variety of hot and cold items, fresh food and beverages," according to the county's request for proposals from potential operators..

It also is to have a "special concessionaire permit for sale and service of liquor for immediate consumption at the premises," says the request.

"The county will cooperate with the contractor to obtain this permit," it adds.

The stand would apparently not be a permanent structure so it can be taken down whenever needed.

The next time you visit the Waterfront, you may soon be able to enjoy something to eat and drink while you're sitting and taking in the view.

