Are New Jersey Residents Going To Have Trouble Finding Fresh-Cut Christmas Trees This Year?

The beautiful weather we’ve been experiencing in New Jersey this past month is presenting considerable challenges for local Christmas tree farms.

It's one of my favorite family traditions.

Every year, I love visiting a local tree farm the day after Thanksgiving to choose and chop down the perfect Christmas tree.

The excitement builds as we wander through rows of trees, searching for the one that feels just right.

It's such a fun way to get into the holiday spirit and there's nothing better than the smell of a fresh-cut Christmas tree from one of many wonderful farms here in New Jersey.

Dry Spell Threatens Survival Of Local Christmas Trees In New Jersey

With no rain in the near forecast, the challenge continues for local farmers.

News 12 New Jersey interviewed the owners of The Fir Farm in Colts Neck where the lack of rain has made things pretty tough this year.

“You look around and find trees that are looking like they won’t make it and at this point, we are going to roll the dice and see if they make it or not and if they don’t make it we’ll take them out and hopefully replace them next year,” said Bob Clark.

With the ground being so hard it's difficult to plant anything new which for farmers is extremely frustrating to see new growth hindered by the lack of rain.

“The field is drying up. The ground is so hard, it’s like concrete, so we can’t plant anything. No one else can plant anything, and we aren’t going to have a new crop for next year for different trees flowers and plants,” said Mickey Clark.

You hate to see farms struggling so let’s hope New Jersey gets some much-needed rain soon!

