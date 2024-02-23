If you love cats, you're going to love this.

There's a cafe in New Jersey where you can enjoy the day interacting and connecting with cats.

It's an opportunity to help these little cuties get ready for adoption.

By socializing with these adorable cats it's helping them heal and prepare for their forever home.

Get our free mobile app

You can take part in several different activities at the cafe, including a sound bath, meditation and yoga.

Of course, all with the cats.

You can also play and cuddle the cats in the Cat Lounge.

How adorable is this!

You can even get involved by fostering a cat.

Photo by Raychan on Unsplash Photo by Raychan on Unsplash loading...

It's called Catfé Montclair and it's located at 356 Bloomfield Ave, Suite 5 in Montclair, New Jersey.

"Cats / Coffee / Connection" is what it says on their website.

Photo by Yerlin Matu on Unsplash Photo by Yerlin Matu on Unsplash loading...

Their website states:

Choosing to welcome a cat from the Catfé into your life means not only gaining a loving and loyal companion but also becoming a crucial player in granting a deserving cat a second shot at a joyous existence.

Adoption isn't just a decision; it's a transformative choice that impacts the lives of both felines and humans alike, and we're here to facilitate that life-altering connection.

Photo by Lloyd Henneman on Unsplash Photo by Lloyd Henneman on Unsplash loading...

At the cafe you can enjoy a cup of coffee while you're spending time with these super cute cats.

It's important to note there is no food there, but you can enjoy coffee, tea or hot chocolate.

Make a reservation so ensure your spot!

9 Potential Pets Up for Adoption at the Toms River Animal Shelter Toms River Mayor Dan Roderick waived adoption fees at the township's animal shelter to help some of the animals find their "forever home." The shelter is located at 235 Oak Avenue and is open by appointment Sunday through Saturday 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 732-341-1000, ext. 8450.

Pet narratives provided by the Toms River Animal Shelter Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander