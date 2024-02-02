Food Lovers Say This Is The New Jersey Restaurant You Have To Try In 2024

Top food experts say that of all the amazing restaurants that New Jersey has to offer, there is one restaurant you just can't miss. So which is New Jersey's bucket list restaurant?

We often have this conversation here in the Garden State because great food means so much to us, and because we have so many great restaurants to choose from.

And as we roll into 2024, the debate begins again. But when it comes to the food experts at Lovefood, there isn't a debate. There is one restaurant they say you absolutely can't miss this year.

This time around, the choice comes from legendary Atlantic City, a place long known for its amazing food and restaurants.

The one New Jersey restaurant that is the most bucket list-worthy in the whole state according to these experts is a place called Dock's Oyster House.

Dock's has been around a long time, since 1897 to be exact, and patrons have been raving about it ever since.

It was the brainchild of Harry Dougherty way back then. He saw the opportunities for a great seafood restaurant in Atlantic City, and his legacy lives on today.

Their menu is extensive, and one of the many great items that stand out on that amazing menu is the Pan Roasted Bronzino.

If you want to put Dockside Oyster Bar on your bucket list for this year, make sure you visit them at 2405 Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City.

