Did You Think You Didn’t Have To Worry About Bigfoot In New Jersey?

When you decided to settle in New Jersey, you knew there might be high taxes, congestion, and traffic. But at least you know you are safe from Bigfoot. Or are you?

Photo by Sebastian Unrau on Unsplash Photo by Sebastian Unrau on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey has its share of issues and residents of our amazing state know there are plenty of things to keep us stressed and worried, but if you think Bigfoot is something you don't have to think too much about, you may need to do some rethinking.

We see a lot of strange things in the Garden State, but most of them are usually from the driver next to us on the Garden State Parkway, but according to The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization we might want to spend less time looking out for bad New Jersey drivers, and more time looking for the New Jersey Bigfoot.

Photo by Jon Sailer on Unsplash Photo by Jon Sailer on Unsplash loading...

It might chill you to the bone that there have been 75 reports of Bigfoot sightings right here in New Jersey. Have any of them been near where you live?

Well, if you're in Sussex, Burlington, or Ocean County, you live in one of the three areas with the highest number of Bigfoot sightings in the state.

Photo by Johannes Plenio on Unsplash Photo by Johannes Plenio on Unsplash loading...

Sussex County is the highest with 18 reported Bigfoot sightings, while Burlington has 15 and Ocean has 10. Sleep well in those counties tonight.

As a matter of fact, there are only 6 counties in New Jersey, Atlantic, Bergen, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hudson, and Union that do not have documented reports of Bigfoot sightings.

For the record, it's been a year and a half since the last Bigfoot sighting in New Jersey, according to this site, and it was in Sussex County.

10 Exotic Animals That Are Legal To Own In New Jersey Who woulda thought?

30 Special and Unique New Jersey Towns Everyone Must Visit