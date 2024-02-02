Discover The Best Italian Subs In America At These New Jersey Sub Shops

Two independently-owned New Jersey sub-shops have both been included on the list of the 15 t sub-shops with the best Italian sub in America.

You can add subs to the list of foods New Jersey does exceptionally well, right there next to pizza and diners. We are the birthplace of Jersey Mike's after all.

A major website has just announced its choices for the 15 best Italian subs in America, and the focus seems to be on independently owned sub-shops.

Remember, there are only 15 sub-shops on this list, and two of them are right here in the Garden State. The list was put together by the well-respected website Mashed.

Both of the New Jersey establishments are in South Jersey. Let's take a look at both of these great places that offer amazing Italian subs.

Sugar Hill Sub Shop. This South Jersey favorite has an amazing Italian sub and their super Italian sub doubles the meat for your eating pleasure. It is delicious, and you can try one at their location, 5445 Somers Point Rd. in Mays Landing.

White House Subs. This is a legendary sub-shop in Atlantic City. They have been perfecting their craft since 1946, and their Italian sub, They have two locations, one at 2301 Arctic Ave in A.C., and the other on the boardwalk at 1000 Boardwalk inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

It comes as no surprise that the Italian sub is a go-to sub in the Garden State, and now we know where to go to get a great one.

