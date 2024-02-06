New Jersey’s Best Deli Is Among The Best In America

Food is closer to the hearts of New Jersey residents than most things, and nothing is more special to us than a nice sandwich.

There is little question that New Jersey sandwiches, and New Jersey delis for that matter, can rival any other state's best, and that is why being named New Jersey's top deli is an honor that is hard to understate.

So, when a major publication like 24/7Tempo ventures out to name the absolute best deli in each state in America, lots of New Jersey residents sit up a little straighter and listen a little closer.

So, it turns out that the sandwiches from the best deli in New Jersey are just as big as New Jersey's love for food, and our appetites.

According to the experts in this article, New Jersey's top deli is the legendary Harold's Deli in Edison.

If you've never been to Harold's, you are missing some of the most delicious and massive sandwiches that you will ever find.

Just to give you an example of how big the sandwiches are at Harold's, a large deli sandwich serves up to 3 people, and their extra large serves 5 to 8. These are some huge sandwiches.

They have so much to offer, and if you've never been to Harold's, then you are missing out on a true New Jersey experience. Give them a try soon. Harolds is located at 1173 King Georges Post Road in Edison.

