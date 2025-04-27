One amazing restaurant has been named the best bargain restaurant in our state, and experts say you should try it.

What Is New Jersey's Best Bargain Restaurant?

We're all looking for bargains, and most\ of the time, we are forced to decide that we may have to pass on dinner out with the family.

But many New Jersey restaurants offer great meals for a reasonable price, so you can go out to eat with the family more often.

Our friends at Chef Standards compiled a list of the best bargain restaurants throughout the country.

Reasonable Meals In New Jersey

The one they chose for New Jersey is not just a place to get a reasonable meal. It happens to be one of the most legendary eateries in the Garden State.

If you want a great bargain meal, the experts say you should get to the amazing White House Subs in Atlantic City.

Both of their locations are legendary. Of course, they are on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, and their other location is inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Legendary Atlantic City Restaurant

You'll always get an amazing meal for the whole family at White House Subs, and you won't have to take out a loan to get it.

The sandwiches at White House Subs are bursting with meat and fresh ingredients, and no visit to Atlantic City is complete without a stop at one of their locations.

