New Jersey loves bagels, but how many bagels do you think the average resident eats each year?

The answer is 82, according to a new survey conducted by Betway.

NBC New York states nearly 30 percent of respondents enjoy as many as three bagels a week with plain being the most popular, followed by everything and cinnamon raisin.

Plain - 44 percent.

Everything - 41 percent

Cinnamon Raisin - 27 percent

We have some of the best bagel shops in the country right here in New Jersey.

The one thing I hear repeatedly when someone moves out of state is that they miss the food, especially the bagels!

They simply CAN NOT find good bagels!

Get our free mobile app

I asked on social media for you to name the best bagel shops in New Jersey and here's what you said.

Top 10 Bagel Shops in New Jersey

Round Dough With A Hole, Point Pleasant Beach

Terrace Bagels and Cafe, Freehold

View this profile on Instagram Terrace Bagels and Cafe (@terracebagels) • Instagram photos and videos

The Hot Bagel Bakery, Oakhurst

Photo by Ryan DaRin on Unsplash Photo by Ryan DaRin on Unsplash loading...

The Bagel Nook in Freehold

Photo by Aneta Voborilova on Unsplash Photo by Aneta Voborilova on Unsplash loading...

Bagel Masters in Shrewsbury

View this profile on Instagram Bagel Masters (@bagelmasters) • Instagram photos and videos

Baron's Bagels, Point Pleasant and Brick

View this profile on Instagram BARONS BAGELS (@baronsbagels) • Instagram photos and videos

Pop Bagel and Deli, Ocean Township

Photo by Vicky Ng on Unsplash Photo by Vicky Ng on Unsplash loading...

Tommy's Bagel, Manalapan

All Star Bagel in Ocean County

Photo by Robert Gareth on Unsplash Photo by Robert Gareth on Unsplash loading...

Bakin' Bagels, Ortley Beach



View this profile on Instagram Bakin' Bagels (@bakin_bagels) • Instagram photos and videos



Read More: 3 New Jersey Bakeries Known For Delicious Crumb Cake



30 Best Bagel Spots in Ocean & Monmouth Counties