You Voted For New Jersey’s 10 BEST Bagel Shops
New Jersey loves bagels, but how many bagels do you think the average resident eats each year?
The answer is 82, according to a new survey conducted by Betway.
NBC New York states nearly 30 percent of respondents enjoy as many as three bagels a week with plain being the most popular, followed by everything and cinnamon raisin.
- Plain - 44 percent.
- Everything - 41 percent
- Cinnamon Raisin - 27 percent
We have some of the best bagel shops in the country right here in New Jersey.
The one thing I hear repeatedly when someone moves out of state is that they miss the food, especially the bagels!
They simply CAN NOT find good bagels!
I asked on social media for you to name the best bagel shops in New Jersey and here's what you said.
Top 10 Bagel Shops in New Jersey
Round Dough With A Hole, Point Pleasant Beach
Terrace Bagels and Cafe, Freehold
View this profile on Instagram
Terrace Bagels and Cafe (@terracebagels) • Instagram photos and videos
The Hot Bagel Bakery, Oakhurst
The Bagel Nook in Freehold
Bagel Masters in Shrewsbury
View this profile on Instagram
Bagel Masters (@bagelmasters) • Instagram photos and videos
Baron's Bagels, Point Pleasant and Brick
View this profile on Instagram
BARONS BAGELS (@baronsbagels) • Instagram photos and videos
Pop Bagel and Deli, Ocean Township
Tommy's Bagel, Manalapan
All Star Bagel in Ocean County
Bakin' Bagels, Ortley Beach
Read More: 3 New Jersey Bakeries Known For Delicious Crumb Cake
30 Best Bagel Spots in Ocean & Monmouth Counties
9 delicious ways to enjoy a Jersey bagel
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant