You Voted For New Jersey’s 10 BEST Bagel Shops

New Jersey loves bagels, but how many bagels do you think the average resident eats each year?

The answer is 82, according to a new survey conducted by Betway.

NBC New York states nearly 30 percent of respondents enjoy as many as three bagels a week with plain being the most popular, followed by everything and cinnamon raisin.

  • Plain - 44 percent.
  • Everything - 41 percent
  • Cinnamon Raisin - 27 percent

We have some of the best bagel shops in the country right here in New Jersey.

The one thing I hear repeatedly when someone moves out of state is that they miss the food, especially the bagels!

They simply CAN NOT find good bagels!

I asked on social media for you to name the best bagel shops in New Jersey and here's what you said.

Top 10 Bagel Shops in New Jersey

Round Dough With A Hole, Point Pleasant Beach


Terrace Bagels and Cafe, Freehold

 

 

 

The Hot Bagel Bakery, Oakhurst

The Bagel Nook in Freehold

Bagel Masters in Shrewsbury

 

 

 

Baron's Bagels, Point Pleasant and Brick

 

 

 

Pop Bagel and Deli, Ocean Township

Tommy's Bagel, Manalapan

All Star Bagel in Ocean County

Bakin' Bagels, Ortley Beach


