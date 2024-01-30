Are All These Foods Banned In New Jersey?

Food is a way of life here in New Jersey, but there are some foods you can't get here because they have been banned.

It is surprising to find out that some foods have been banned, but there are good reasons for each one of them.

If you want to know which foods have been banned in America, and therefore are unavailable here in the Garden State, check out this list of 4 banned foods, according to Stacker.

Junk Food. No, junk food isn't completely banned, but in New Jersey, along with three other states, it has been banned along with soda from schools for health reasons. I wouldn't have made it through school without Ring Dings.

Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Another food that is not universally banned, but many schools across the country have banned them for simply having little nutritional value. But they do have a cool name.

Silver Dragees. You may be able to find these silver pearls or balls at the grocery store to decorate sweet treats, but the experts say you're not supposed to consume them. They are classified as inedible according to this report.

Sea Turtles. While you may have heard of, and maybe even tried turtle soup, those days are gone in the U.S., as sea turtles are considered endangered. While you may visit a country where turtle hunting is still legal, America is not among them.

There are more banned foods in the United States. You can check them out at Stacker.

