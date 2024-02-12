Find out how you compare to other shoppers.

Is your bill typically higher, lower or about even with the amount of money the average person spends at Costco per visit?

A recent report breaks it down for us.

You can compare how much you usually spend on your Costco run to how much other members are spending.

Get our free mobile app

CEO at Retailboss, Jeanel Alvarado says, “Cost effectiveness is one of the most significant benefits of bulk buying,” she said. “It has been estimated that up to 40% can be saved on grocery bills when buying in bulk.”

Photo by gibblesmash asdf on Unsplash Photo by gibblesmash asdf on Unsplash loading...

Many shoppers visit their local supermarket, but do their BIG shopping trip every other week at Costco. Stocking up on bulk items like toilet paper, paper towels, frozen food, snacks and detergent.

According to an article on Yahoo Finance, the average person spends around $100 per Costco trip. The average Costco shopper usually visits every 2 weeks or around 30 times a year.

Photo by Grant Beirute on Unsplash Photo by Grant Beirute on Unsplash loading...

“The value of shopping at Costco is going to come from making smart purchases,” says Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com. “It’s important to be honest about what you have for storage space, as well as what you can consume before it goes off; otherwise, you’ll end up throwing money away.”

Buying in bulk isn't cheap. It may save you money in the long run, but it's usually more expensive upfront.

How much do you usually spend when you go to Costco? Is it around $100?

LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S. The average cost of groceries for one person per month in 2023 was around $337. But how does your state compare? Do you pay more, or less? Data compiled by Zippia takes a look at the average monthly grocery bill per person in all 50 states. States are listed from least expensive to most expensive and are rounded up to the nearest dollar. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant