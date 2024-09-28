Zombies Invading Asbury Park, NJ This October

Watch your back...and your brains because zombies will walk amongst us on October 5th in Asbury Park.

The Asbury Park Zombie Walk is celebrating its 16th year on the boardwalk and around the town in Asbury.

You can join in on the fun donning your best and creepiest zombie costume and roam around the city with the rest of the undead.

The event is open to all ages and is completely free.

If you aren't the best with a makeup brush and want to look your monstrous best, they even have a Zombie Walk makeup tent.

The tent opens at 11 AM on October 5th on the 4th Avenue greenspace by the boardwalk.

A costume contest begins at 3 PM on the boardwalk with the winners being announced at 6 PM at Johnny Mac House of Spirits.

Fun Fact: The Asbury Park Zombie Walk broke the Guinness Book of World Records for "World's Largest Gathering of Zombies" in 2010 and 2013.

Get more details on the event here.