What a huge honor, just in time for Valentine's Day!

It's the perfect restaurant for a special night out with your significant other.

We all know there are so many amazing restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for the most romantic this very popular restaurant in Freehold Borough is the place to go.

618 has been named most romantic restaurant in New Jersey and top 100 in America by Yelp.

Looking over their menu, I went right to the Chicken Milanese with Arugula, Heirloom Tomatoes, Reggiano, Pickled Shallots, Fried Capers and Radish with Buttered Whipped Potatoes as my side. Delicious!

So instead of stressing, trying to decide the best place to go for Valentine's Day or just any night of the week, Yelp has made the decision easier for you with so many amazing reviews.

Here are just a few:

"6 stars if I could ! Run don't walk to make a reservation! Saturday nite date nite was an incredible nite."

"Great ambiance and service!! Food was immaculate!! I would 100% go again. Perfect for date night or group dinners!! Absolutely loved it!

Enjoy an evening with great ambiance, delicious food and fantastic drinks. You can check out their Valentine's Day menu, here. Or gather up your girlfriends for Galentine's Day!

Live music every Wednesday by the bar with singer & DJ JSoul from 7pm to 10pm and half off bottles of wine.

Valentine's Day will be here soon so make your reservation today. Check out these other restaurants in New Jersey below. Share your favorite restaurant in the comments.

