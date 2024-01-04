There's nothing quite like admiring the beauty of a classically restored Steam Engine or riding in a passenger car that's been fully refurbished to take you back to the early 1900s when it was first made.

Personally, I've always had an affinity towards trains; my grandfather was a big model railroader, and my dad is also a model railroad enthusiast.

So, when a publication says that one of America's most scenic train rides can be found right here in the Garden State, I'm all in.

NJ's Most Scenic Railway Is The Whippany Railway Excursion.

All aboard for this amazing and fun adventure!

steam engine, whippany railway Photo by Gary Doughty on Unsplash

The Whippany Railway Museum is dedicated to restoring and preserving New Jersey's railroad heritage.

The first excursions for the Whippany ran in 1967 and is part of the Morris County Central; a steam tourist railroad.

Hopping aboard an excursion on the Whippany will really take you back to the early days of rail travel, and your trip boasts a lot of really cool sights.

According to Love Exploring:

Over the course of 45 minutes, you'll follow the route of the historic Whippanong Trail, over a high steel bridge and past all that remains of Lake Passaic, an ex-glacial lake where swamp-dwelling wildlife now roams. Trips run on select spring, summer and fall days.

Currently, the railway is closed for the season but will reopen for excursions in the Spring of 2024.

steam engine, new jersey railways Photo by Noel Jose on Unsplash

The Whippany Railway does a lot of really cool seasonal rides as well like a train ride out to a pumpkin patch in the Fall so you can pick the perfect Halloween Pumpkin.