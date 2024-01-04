All Aboard For NJ&#8217;s Most Scenic And Amazing Train Ride

All Aboard For NJ’s Most Scenic And Amazing Train Ride

Photo by Denis Chick on Unsplash

There's nothing quite like admiring the beauty of a classically restored Steam Engine or riding in a passenger car that's been fully refurbished to take you back to the early 1900s when it was first made.

Personally, I've always had an affinity towards trains; my grandfather was a big model railroader, and my dad is also a model railroad enthusiast.

Get our free mobile app

So, when a publication says that one of America's most scenic train rides can be found right here in the Garden State, I'm all in.

NJ's Most Scenic Railway Is The Whippany Railway Excursion.

All aboard for this amazing and fun adventure!

Photo by Gary Doughty on Unsplash
loading...

The Whippany Railway Museum is dedicated to restoring and preserving New Jersey's railroad heritage.

The first excursions for the Whippany ran in 1967 and is part of the Morris County Central; a steam tourist railroad.

Hopping aboard an excursion on the Whippany will really take you back to the early days of rail travel, and your trip boasts a lot of really cool sights.

According to Love Exploring:

Over the course of 45 minutes, you'll follow the route of the historic Whippanong Trail, over a high steel bridge and past all that remains of Lake Passaic, an ex-glacial lake where swamp-dwelling wildlife now roams. Trips run on select spring, summer and fall days.

Currently, the railway is closed for the season but will reopen for excursions in the Spring of 2024.

Photo by Noel Jose on Unsplash
loading...

The Whippany Railway does a lot of really cool seasonal rides as well like a train ride out to a pumpkin patch in the Fall so you can pick the perfect Halloween Pumpkin.

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023

Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Filed Under: New Jersey, NJ, America, Garden State, Whippany
Categories: Trending
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM