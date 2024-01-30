New Jersey has a rich film history from movies and TV shows, in fact, the very first movie ever filmed in America was shot in West Orange New Jersey by the Edison company!

So it's no surprise that with our deep movie history that Jersey is also home to one of the oldest movie theatres still in operation.

The Warner Theatre was built in 1932, and after almost 100 years in operation will close its curtains one last time this Sunday.

NJ's Iconic Warner Theatre Is Set To Close For Good

The announcement came earlier this week.

Waren Theatre ridgewood nj, outside view of the waren theater new jersey, waren theater Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

The Warner Theatre started as a single-screen theater opening in 1932 and over the years evolved into a four-screen movie theatre and an integral part of the community in Ridgewood.

It's similar to the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville, PA where I lived for years; a historic theatre in a historic little town that held a lot of community events.

What's In Store For The Future Of The Warner Theater?

North Jersey reports that the theater was purchased by Bow Tie Partners in 2013 and that there are plans to revitalize the historic building.

Now I got nervous when I heard that thinking "Oh great we're trading a historic theater for apartments" but that's not the case.

Apparently, the plan is for the Warner Theater to possibly be turned into a one-stage theater that would focus on live performances rather than movies.

Waren Theater new jersey, waren theater closing, when is the waren theater closing, outside view of the waren theater in new jersey Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

You still have a few days left until the theater closes for good this Sunday, so be sure to go out and enjoy one last movie at this historic site while you still can.

