New Jersey is filled with amazing and unique small towns that really make our state one of a kind.

It's one of the reasons my wife and I love living here so much!

But according to travel experts, Jersey is also home to some fairly unconventional towns, and I'm not sure I agree with their picks, so I'm curious what your thoughts are.

When I think of an unconventional small town in Jersey, my mind immediately goes to the town of Ongs Hat, which is a basically abandoned town that supposedly is a gateway to another dimension, and at one point was inhabited by a cult.

At least, that's what the rumors say.

So when World Atlas named Jersey's most unconventional towns as Cape May Point and Haddonfield, I was a little taken aback. What makes those places so unconventional?

Cape May Point And Haddonfield Ranked As NJ's Most Unconventional Towns

Both of these South Jersey towns are worth a visit.

Cape May Point was put on the unconventional list because of its architecture, tranquility, and beach charm, according to the Courier Post.

But if that makes a town in Jersey unconventional, then you'd also have to include the entirety of the Jersey Shore, because all of our beach towns are charming, if you ask me.

And why was Haddonfield put on Jersey's list of most unconventional small towns?

Well, that's apparently because of Haddonfield's ample shopping areas, historic sights, and restaurants.

Which again, basically describes every cool small town in Jersey, so are these towns really unconventional?

I don't think so, they're all part of what makes Jersey such a cool state; everywhere you go, has something a little different for you!

That being said, we do have some seriously haunted roads you may want to avoid.

