Have you noticed that we've seen an increase in businesses just randomly closing at the drop of a hat?

The first example that comes to mind is the Bahama Breeze in Toms River.

Out of nowhere, the doors were just locked, and the restaurant, which had been a staple off Hooper for years, was no more.

Iron Hill Brewery Closes Multiple NJ And PA Locations

More recently, we saw that Iron Hill closed several locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

We then learned that the entire small chain ended up closing virtually out of nowhere, leaving patrons and employees alike stunned.

Another Jersey Shore Business Suddenly Shuts Down

Now it looks like another Jersey Shore business has followed suit and has seemingly closed out of nowhere.

You may not think of going to Staples often, but it's one of those businesses that when you need it, you really need it.

Whether it's for shipping, office supplies, or for most people getting something printed or custom printed, Staples is the go-to place.

Staples In Howell NJ Closes Its Doors For Good

According to NJ.com, the Staples store in Howell off 9 South has suddenly closed its doors for good.

This is a blow to a lot of local businesses that relied on Staples for shipping, packaging, and for people like you and me, Amazon returns.

No word on why Staples shuttered, or what the plan is for the space next, but one thing is certain: seeing businesses close out of nowhere is never good.