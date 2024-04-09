The great Solar Eclipse of 2024 has come and gone, and now we're all left with the question of what to do with our solar eclipse glasses.

You spent a few weeks making sure you got them in time, you used them to view the amazing event, and now they're just another piece of clutter on your counter.

Get our free mobile app

So what do you do with your old solar eclipse glasses?

America's Next Solar Eclipse Will Happen In 2044

You could save your solar eclipse glasses for the next eclipse, but you'll have to spend the next 20 years remembering where they are and trying not to lose them.

The next eclipse by the way will only be fully visible in three states; Montanna as well as North and South Dakota.

when is the next solar eclipse, what states will see the 2044 solar eclipse Photo Credit: Canva loading...

So unless you want to travel to the middle of nowhere, odds are you won't see the 2044 eclipse, although the middle of nowhere is the perfect place to be.

You Can Donate Your Used Solar Eclipse Glasses

Now this is a pretty cool program.

Thanks to Astronomers Without Borders, you can donate your old solar eclipse glasses and they'll be donated to a country so people can view the eclipse.

READ MORE: After Fridays Quake NJ May Feel Aftershocks For Months or Years

Places like South America, and Asia, as well as North and South America all benefit from this program.

If you want to donate your glasses, you can do so by mailing your eclipse glasses to one of the several donation spots throughout America.

You Can Also Recycle Your Solar Eclipse Glasses

This is arguably the easiest thing to do.

Get our free mobile app

Since most solar eclipse glasses are made of cardboard, you can toss them in the recycling bin so long as you cut out the lenses according to Time.

Or you could always hang on to them if you're the sentimental type, totally your call!

Also, on the list of things that are good to know, here are some animals you can't own in NJ.

12 Animals That Are Illegal to Own as Pets in New Jersey They are cute, interesting, and some are even the stuff of fairytales. But if you're thinking about taking one of these animals for a pet, think again. It's illegal in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca