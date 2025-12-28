So New Jersey is now officially in the midst of a state of emergency, and it all has to do with a propane shortage.

Cue a video of Hank Hill talking about his love of propane and propane accessories.

The shortage, however, doesn't really have to do with the propane we use to fire up the grill, or keep outdoor fire pits roaring but rather the propane that people use to heat their homes.

How Many People In NJ Heat Their Homes With Propane?

Just shy of 200,000 people in Jersey heat their homes with propane instead of electric heat or natural gas.

According to NJ.gov, the state of emergency will be in effect until further notice.

Why Is NJ In A State Of Emergency For A Propane Shortage?

So, why is Jersey in a state of emergency due to a propane shortage? Well, according to NJ.gov, there's a disruption in our propane supply that's anticipated due to problems with a propane tank in Marcus Hook, PA, which apparently supplies Jersey with our propane.

What Does A Propane Shortage Mean For NJ?

While the state of emergency is in effect, drivers who deliver propane to NJ homes are able to increase their hours on the road to ensure propane can be delivered to customers who need it as we dip into freezing temperatures.

As it stands, propane delivery drivers are allowed to drive up to 11 hours before taking a mandatory 10-hour break.

With the state of emergency, drivers will now be allowed to drive up to 14 hours before hitting the need for that 10-hour break, which should, in turn, help alleviate the effects of the propane shortage.