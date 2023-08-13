Yum! New sushi joint is coming to New Jersey

This is great news for sushi lovers. Which apparently does not include everyone? I had always thought everyone loved sushi until recently I met people who don't.

The good news for those who do love sushi is that a new restaurant is opening up in Teaneck. The restaurant is called Sushi Nabi and will be located at 362 Cedar Lane in Teaneck, New Jersey.

According to boozyburbs.com, there isn't much information on the new restaurant other than it is coming soon.

This is still awesome news though for New Jersey. We're known for our food and although sushi isn't a "Jersey-bred" type of food, we still have a great selection.

Down around where I'm from there are tons of good places around and the same goes for when I lived up in North Jersey.

North Jersey is especially the hot spot for all kinds of great food, so I'm sure Sushi Nabi will be a hit.

Although there isn't any word on when exactly the restaurant will open, there is a sign in the window of the building they'll be in that says "coming soon" so it can't be particularly far away.

Those who live in NJ and want to try out a new sushi spot are going to be in luck. Any new sushi place is a must-try and I'm sure that Sushi Nabi will be another hit spot in the Garden State.

