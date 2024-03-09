When you think about getting ready to retire, there are three key things that you'll want to take into consideration.

Location, location, location.

You've spent the past forty or more years working hard so when it's time for you to finally hang up the work boots and get ready to enjoy your Golden Years you want to make sure you retire somewhere great.

Somewhere that you can firstly afford, but also a place that has plenty to do.

Whether you enjoy fishing, hiking, relaxing at the beach or just being able to live your life retiring in a place that makes you happy is key

New Jersey Is A Great Place For People To Retire To

According to Niche Jersey is a great place to retire to.

And why not? We have access to the beach, major cities, tons of parks, and outdoor activities.

you can live a fast-paced life in one of our major cities, take it easy in a little shore town, or retire to the middle of nowhere in Jersey and enjoy some peace and quiet.

The Best County's In New Jersey To Retire To

Ten counties made Stacker's list of the best places in New Jersey to retire, which is impressive.

Ocean County made the list, which really is a great place because it has the best of everything; beaches, forests, and cute small towns.

So if you're getting ready to retire, you have a lot of options in the great state of New Jersey.

Which County do you want to retire in?

