A major change could be coming to how we shop at Walmart here in the Garden State.

Walmart is one of those stores where love it or hate it, it's usually got what you need when you need it.

Do you need a bathroom scale, a TV, and some fishing equipment at 6 AM? Walmart has you covered.

Walmart Gets Ready To Implement A Controversial New Policy For Shoppers

Let's say you go to Walmart and are looking for big-ticket items. You want to get a brand new TV, a new PlayStation, and a state-of-the-art sound system to go with it.

However, when you get rung up it comes to a total you can't actually afford.

Instead of putting that amount on your credit card to pay off over time, Walmart is preparing to roll out a new buy now pay later program to its self-check-outs so that shoppers can pay over time with more manageable payments than what they may get on their credit cards.

The Street reports that self-checkout users at Walmart could be approved for up to $4,000 of credit for the buy now pay later program which goes through a company called Affirm.

Affirm doesn't report inquiries to major credit services and could potentially allow people to take on more debt than their traditional credit card company would allow.

I've always been weary of credit cards and the idea of being able to bite off more than you can chew financially however buy now pay later programs aren't uncommon and according to the Street, nearly half of Americans are looking for these types of programs when they shop.

The idea though of being able to do it at a self-checkout is going to take some serious getting used to.

