When you go to the grocery store, you just trust that what you're buying will be okay for you and your family to eat.

And although most of the time that is the case, sometimes issues do come up and recalls have to be issued.

Get our free mobile app

Although, it seems to be happening quite a bit recently.

In late 2023, and early 2024 Quaker Oats issued a massive recall for a lot of their oat snack bars.

You can learn more about the Quaker Oats recall here.

Photo by Jocelyn Morales on Unsplash Photo by Jocelyn Morales on Unsplash loading...

Now another recall has been issued for New Jersey and it's a pretty popular food store that odds are you shop at on a pretty regular basis.

Stop And Shop Issues A Massive Recall On Undercooked Deli Chicken

Specifically, the type of chicken that you get that's pre-cooked and seasoned, not necessarily the type of sliced chicken breast you'd get from the deli.

According to Patch, the recall concerns undercooked boneless breaded chicken chunks that come in non-seasoned, buffalo, honey mustard, and sweet Thai chili.

The products would have been sold between February 2nd and February 12th.

Of course, eating raw or undercooked chicken can cause a litany of different diseases including salmonella which can be extremely dangerous.

Photo by Usman Yousaf on Unsplash Photo by Usman Yousaf on Unsplash loading...

What Stop And Shops Sold The Undercooked Chicken?

According to Patch, 19 stores may have sold the chicken, and they are as follows:

25 Kinnelon Rd., Butler

625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt

160 Kingsland Rd., Clifton

1189 Broad St., Clifton

400 Demarest Ave., Closter

20 Washington Ave., Dumont

600 Kinderkamack Rd., Emerson

816 Franklin Ave., Franklin Lakes

380 W. Pleasantview Ave., Hackensack

425 Lewandowski St., Lyndhurst

500 State Route 23, Pompton Plains

175 Franklin Ave., Ridgewood

130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood

5 Town Center Dr., Sparta

665 American Legion Dr., Teaneck

34 West Railroad Ave., Tenafly

4 Union Ave., Wanaque

1220 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne

327 Franklin Ave., Wyckoff

Get our free mobile app

It seems as though the store is working with customers who were affected though and if you suspect you purchased the recalled chicken you should call customer service at 1-800-767-7772.