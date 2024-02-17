This Popular New Jersey Grocery Store Just Issued A Huge Recall
When you go to the grocery store, you just trust that what you're buying will be okay for you and your family to eat.
And although most of the time that is the case, sometimes issues do come up and recalls have to be issued.
Although, it seems to be happening quite a bit recently.
In late 2023, and early 2024 Quaker Oats issued a massive recall for a lot of their oat snack bars.
Now another recall has been issued for New Jersey and it's a pretty popular food store that odds are you shop at on a pretty regular basis.
Stop And Shop Issues A Massive Recall On Undercooked Deli Chicken
Specifically, the type of chicken that you get that's pre-cooked and seasoned, not necessarily the type of sliced chicken breast you'd get from the deli.
According to Patch, the recall concerns undercooked boneless breaded chicken chunks that come in non-seasoned, buffalo, honey mustard, and sweet Thai chili.
The products would have been sold between February 2nd and February 12th.
Of course, eating raw or undercooked chicken can cause a litany of different diseases including salmonella which can be extremely dangerous.
What Stop And Shops Sold The Undercooked Chicken?
According to Patch, 19 stores may have sold the chicken, and they are as follows:
- 25 Kinnelon Rd., Butler
- 625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt
- 160 Kingsland Rd., Clifton
- 1189 Broad St., Clifton
- 400 Demarest Ave., Closter
- 20 Washington Ave., Dumont
- 600 Kinderkamack Rd., Emerson
- 816 Franklin Ave., Franklin Lakes
- 380 W. Pleasantview Ave., Hackensack
- 425 Lewandowski St., Lyndhurst
- 500 State Route 23, Pompton Plains
- 175 Franklin Ave., Ridgewood
- 130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood
- 5 Town Center Dr., Sparta
- 665 American Legion Dr., Teaneck
- 34 West Railroad Ave., Tenafly
- 4 Union Ave., Wanaque
- 1220 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne
- 327 Franklin Ave., Wyckoff
It seems as though the store is working with customers who were affected though and if you suspect you purchased the recalled chicken you should call customer service at 1-800-767-7772.
