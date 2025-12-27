It's another day, and another recall near the great Garden State, and this one is a weird one that we've been dealing with on and off for the past few months.

Radioactive Shrimp.

No, it's not a bad superhero name, and no, it's not a joke either. Apparently, the FDA is recalling some bagged, frozen shrimp due to the possibility of radioactive isotopes contaminating some frozen shrimp.

Radioactive Shrimp Have Been A Problem In The Past

This isn't the first time we've heard about this. This recall was issued before, back in August of 2025.

According to the FDA, the recall for potentially radioactive shrimp that's being recalled was manufactured and distributed from Indonesia, and could be contaminated with Cs-137.

What Is Cs-137, And What Is It Used For?

Cs-137 is a man-made radioactive isotope which can be used for medical purposes like chemotherapy, and can also be used in scientific studies.

It's not really something you want to find in your shrimp.

What Frozen Shrimp Was Recalled By The FDA?

The FDA reports that the brand of shrimp that could have radioactive contamination is Market 32, which was sold in CT, MA, NH, NY, PA, and VT.

The other brand that's being affected by the recall is Waterfront Bistro, which is being recalled in CO, IA, ID, IL, IN, MT, ND, NV, OR, UT, and WY.

As of now, no illnesses have been reported, and if you do find that you have these brands of bagged, frozen shrimp in your freezer, you're urged to either get rid of them or return them to the store for a full refund.