New Jersey Included In A Massive Snack Food Recall
A massive recall has been issued for not just New Jersey but all 50 United States as well as the territories of Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan.
The worst part is that it's a product that most people use and have in their homes.
Quaker Oats Recalls Several Popular Products Across The Country.
Quaker announced its recall on December 15th due to the possibility of some products being contaminated with Salmonella.
Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, and a few other symptoms and although it's not always life-threatening it can make you very sick.
According to Quaker Granola, the affected products in this recall include Chewy Classic and Chewy 25% less sugar granola bars.
Big Dipps Granola bars as well as Big Chewy Bars, Quaker Simply Granola, Quaker Granola Cereal, as well as some Quaker Variety Packs.
You can get specific product codes as well as more information from the Quaker Foods Recall Site by clicking here.
These Quaker Products Are NOT Part Of The Current Quaker Recall.
Several Quaker products are not a part of the current recall due to salmonella.
Those products, according to Quaker include the following:
- Quaker Oats
- Quaker Instant Oats
- Quaker Grits
- Quaker Oat Bran
- Quaker Oat Flour
- Quaker Rice Snacks Products
A massive recall is never something you want to see, especially when it's for a product that a lot of people keep stocked in their homes.
If you think you may have one of the recalled products in your cupboard, Quaker is saying to throw those products out immediately.
In addition, if you have any questions they recommend calling the Quaker Consumers Relations line at 1-800-492-9322.
