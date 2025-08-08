Is Jersey in for a pummeling this hurricane season?

To be honest with you, I feel like we've been pretty lucky so far. We've had a lot of rain, and some pretty intense storms rolled through the state, but so far, knock on wood, no hurricanes or major Tropical Storms.

That could soon be changing, though.

When Is Hurricane Season In New Jersey?

Hurricane season runs from June 1st through the end of November, and we all know that once Fall comes around, the possibility of an intense named storm hitting the Garden State spikes dramatically.

New Hurricane Forecast Odds Are In

Now, it appears as though the new odds for Jersey's hurricane forecast are in, and they don't look great.

Above-Average Hurricane Season Predicted

They don't look bad either, but anything over a zero percent chance of a major storm is cause for some concern in my book.

The East Coast is in for a slightly above-average hurricane season, according to USA Today, with 16 named storms possible, with the idea that at least 8 of them could become hurricanes.

Of those 8, 3 could be major storms which would bring winds of up to, if not more than, 111 miles per hour.

New Jersey's Hurricane Odds For 2025

The report also broke down the odds for each state getting a hurricane, and for Jersey, we've got a 1 in 4 chance.

Jersey has a 25 percent chance of getting hit with a named storm, and an 8 percent chance of being hit by a full-blown hurricane this season.

Not the worst odds, but still high enough that we want to be prepared for anything Mother Nature can throw our way.

