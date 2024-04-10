This has been a pretty wild couple of days in New Jersey.

We had the Solar Eclipse on Monday, which left most of the state awe-struck for the better part of an hour.

We saw it for a little bit at the 105.7 The Hawk studio, but thanks to a pesky cloud that decided to pop up right at the time of totality, we didn't really see much.

And of course this past Friday we had our massive 4.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the state and was felt through most of the tri-state area, and experts are saying that even a few days later we may not be out of the woods yet.

A Massive Earthquake Rocks New Jersey And Aftershocks Could Keep Coming

This is what's really mind-blowing about earthquakes is that it's not just a once-and-done kind of thing.

You have to of course worry about the aftershocks

NJ.com says Jersey's total count for aftershocks so far is 39.

39 additional tremors after our massive shake-down Friday morning.

There's Still A Chance NJ Will Experience More Aftershocks

And not just a little shake here or a little shake there.

NJ.com says that there's a chance that we could feel an aftershock as strong as a 3.0 on the Richter scale.

There's an 80% chance we feel one that strong within a week after the first quake, and a 15% chance that we feel one even stronger within that time frame.

Where Have Most Of NJ's Afteschocks Been Felt?

For the most part, it looks like most of the aftershocks in Jersey have been felt within a 5-mile radius of the epicenter of the quake which was near Whitehouse Station.

What's even crazier is that aftershocks can be felt weeks, months, and in some cases years after an initial large quake like the one we had last week.

Hey, there's never a dull moment in Jersey!