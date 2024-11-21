There is nothing better than going out to eat at one of New Jersey's classic diners.

There are so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming but everyone has their favorite.

When I was younger, we would always go to Dino's Diner off Route 9 in Seaville, it's where my grandparents loved to go out to eat when we'd visit Sea Isle City.

Personally, now that my wife and I are full-time Jersey Shore residents we're big fans of Shut Up And Eat off Main Street in Toms River.

I'm not sure if you can actually classify Shut Up And Eat as a diner per se, but we really enjoy the fun decor, good omelets, and its local flair.

Food experts though have gone through and decided on the best retro diner in each state, and their choice for Jersey may not surprise you.

In fact, it may be one of your favorite diners to eat at.

New Jersey's Best Retro Diner Has Been Revealed

First off, what even is a retro diner?

According to Love Food, it's a diner that has those big vinyl booths, shiny bar stools lined up at a breakfast bar, neon lights that surround the front windows, and just has a feeling of nostalgia when you dive into your flapjacks or meatloaf.

In New Jersey, Tops Diner in Harrison has been named the best retro diner in the state and points out its vast menu that ranges from classic breakfasts like pancakes and omelets to heartier dinner options like meatloaf or buttered crab.

Tops Diner is no stranger to winning these types of accolades, often being quoted as one of the best diners in the state of New Jersey.

Although Tops isn't one of the few diners in Jersey that's still open 24/7, these diners are though.

